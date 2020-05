(WIVB) – Chautauqua County has two new cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon, bringing its total of confirmed cases to 40.

The new cases are two women in their 20s.

The county currently has five active cases who are continuing to recover under orders of the Local Health Official.

So far, 31 people in the county have recovered. There are currently 74 people in the county under quarantine/isolation orders.

Four people have died.