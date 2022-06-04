RAVENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two men from Albany are facing felony charges after New York State Police conducted an investigation into the illegal sale of cannabis products to underaged customers.

According to NYSP, they opened an investigation into illegal marijuana sales at Piff N Puff Smoke Shop in Ravena in February. The investigation was launched after a 15-year-old girl became ill after smoking a marijuana cigarette that she and another teen purchased at Piff N Puff Smoke Shop.

Further investigation revealed that 33-year-old Dawood Almawri from Albany had sold the marijuana cigarette to the teens while working as a clerk at the store. On May 18, State Police executed a search warrant at the business and located approximately ten pounds of assorted concentrated cannabis products and multiple bags containing an approximate total of 172 grams of marijuana.

Almawri was reportedly present at the store at the time of the search and was taken into custody since he did not have a license to sell cannabis in New York State. As a result, he was charged with Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the first degree, Unlawful Dealing with a Child in the first degree, and Criminal Sale of Cannabis in the third degree. He was processed and issued an appearance ticket for Coeymans Town Court on May 19.

On June 2, 2022, the owner of the store, 22-year-old Mohamed Nagi from Albany, was taken into custody at his residence. He was charged with Criminal Possession of Cannabis in the first degree. Nagi was arraigned in Coeymans Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on June 16.