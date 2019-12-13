Two people charged with damaging, stealing from nativity scene in Chautauqua County

HANOVER, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two men are facing charges after a Chautauqua County nativity scene was damaged and part of it was stolen early Wednesday morning.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Town of Hanover after the nativity scene was reported damaged.

A suspect vehicle was located minutes later in the Fredonia area. According to sheriff’s reports, the stolen property was located in the vehicle.

One of the suspects, 25-year-old Matthew Valliere of Irving, attempted to elude arrest and fled the scene on foot, according to reports.

Valliere was charged with petit larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, and second degree obstruction of governmental administration.

The other suspect, Brian Ward, 27, of Buffalo, was charged with driving while intoxicated, petit larceny, criminal mischief, and criminal possession of stolen property.