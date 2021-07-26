Two people facing charges following beer bottle assault in Genesee County

ALABAMA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two people are facing charges after a person reportedly suffered a cut to the head after being struck with a beer bottle on Saturday.

The alleged assault occurred on Bloomingdale Road.

Following an investigation, Jarrot Coniglio was charged with second degree assault, third degree criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, and second degree criminal obstruction of government administration.

A second person, Justice Coniglio, was charged with second degree criminal obstruction of government administration and resisting arrest.

According to Genesee County Sheriff’s reports, both people are reported to have become hostile and combative with sheriff’s deputies during the investigation.

Justice was released and turned over to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant and Jarrot was remanded to Genesee County Jail on $5,000 bail.