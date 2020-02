LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews in Niagara County battled a fire at an apartment complex that left two people hurt.

The call came in for a fire at The Woods at Blairville apartment complex in Lewiston around 10 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters battled the flames for several hours.

Paramedics took two people to the hospital with burn injuries. One went to ECMC, the other to Mount St. Mary’s Hospital.

Investigators did not say if they determined the cause for the fire, yet.