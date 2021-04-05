Two people in custody following a multiagency pursuit through Orleans County

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two people are in custody in Orleans County following a Monday vehicle chase through several towns.

According to the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office, it’s believed that the suspect or suspects are linked to multiple grand larcenies and robberies in Monroe and Orleans counties.

A suspect entered a Family Dollar store on Maple Ridge Road in Medina around 10:36 a.m. on Monday, displaying a reported handgun, and fleeing with cash in a small black car with out-of-state plates.

Medina Police, Albion Police, the New York State Police and the Orleans County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area to search for the suspect vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was spotted by an Albion Police Department officer traveling east on State Route 104 in the Town of Ridgeway.

Police unsuccessfully tried to stop the suspect vehicle, and it sped away, leading law enforcement on a chase through Ridgeway, Gaines, and Carlton.

According to the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle traveled at high rates of speed, through lawns and ditches and avoiding police roadblocks.

At one point, the vehicle drove toward a deputy blocking the roadway with a marked vehicle, causing the deputy to jump out of the way. At that time, shots were fired into the suspect’s vehicle.

The vehicle continued several more miles before losing a wheel, and coming to a stop on Stillwater Road in the Town of Carlton.

The two suspects, a male and a female, were taken into custody. They were not named in a press release sent out Monday afternoon by the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no injuries reported to officers or the suspects.

The District Attorney’s Office and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office are helping with the investigations.