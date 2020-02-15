Two people killed in Tonawanda crash, several others hurt

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are dead, and several more are hurt following a crash late Friday night in the Town of Tonawanda.

The multi-vehicle collision happened at the intersection of Sheridan Dr. and Military Rd. just after 11 p.m.

Town of Tonawanda Assistant Chief of Police Nicholas Bado says crews are treating the crash as a potential criminal investigation. Several Buffalo Police cars also responded to the scene of the crash.

“It appears some sort of activity initiated in Buffalo,” said Bado, “I can’t say pursuit, or what the nature of that was, but it appears to have been coming from that direction. The vehicle was traveling northbound on Military when it reached this intersection and the collision occurred.”

Police believe the two people killed were in the car under criminal investigation. Crews were out investigating throughout the night.

News 4 has also reached out to Buffalo Police for more information. We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.