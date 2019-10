BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left two people with life-threatening injuries.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Seneca Street at Pomona Place.

Police say a man and woman were taken to the hospital.

Multiple witnesses told our News 4 crew at the scene they saw emergency crews performing CPR on a victim.

This is a developing story. News 4 will bring you updates on air and online as we learn more.