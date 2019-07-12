Two people steal vehicle and leave area, found inside the stolen vehicle short time later

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Kyle Hawley of Bergen and 26-year-old Marissa Brennan of Byron allegedly stole a vehicle from 4120 West Main Street Road in Batavia early Thursday morning.

They were seen this morning in the Village of Bergen and left that area before patrol arrived.

Brennan and Hawley were later found in the Village of Churchville still inside the vehicle. The car was allegedly damaged on the inside before it was recovered by authorities.

According to deputies, both were also in possession of drugs and other possible stolen items.

They’re charged with:

Grand larceny

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument

Criminally using drug paraphernalia

Criminal mischief

Aggravated unlicensed operation (Hawley only)

Both were arraigned in court and sent to Genesee County Jail. Hawley’s bail is set at $15,000 cash/bond and Brennan’s set at $10,000.

They are set to reappear in Town of Batavia Court on July 22.