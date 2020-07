(CBS NEWS) - Fitness club owners in states including Arizona and Michigan are rebelling against the notion that they need to stay closed to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. That's especially the case in states that have allowed bars to reopen ahead of gyms, with some fitness club owners opting to keep their doors open and battle their cases in court, blasting the public health edicts as arbitrary and unfair.

In Michigan, for instance, several gyms in the Detroit area are open for business in violation of an order in effect since March 16. While a local news account described how a Gold's Gym and a Crunch Fitness in Warren, Michigan, were open in defiance of an executive order issued by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, spokespersons for both national chains declined or did not return requests for comment.