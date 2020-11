BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) A Buffalo mail carrier is charged in a federal criminal complaint with 'delay or destruction of mail' after US Customs inspectors found 800 pieces of mail in the trunk of his car.

Brandon Wilson, 27, of Buffalo, posted on his Facebook page on Monday that he was looking forward to a five day break. On Election Day, he posted that he voted and encouraged others to vote. But hours later, at about 7:30 pm on Tuesday, U.S. Customs agents say Wilson was at the Peace Bridge plaza coming into the United States. When inspectors asked him to open the trunk of his Chevrolet Impala, they found a U.S. Postal Service box containing over 800 pieces of mail. According to the federal criminal complaint against him, he said he forgot it was in there and and that he "intended to whittle down the amount of mail in the trunk of his vehicle by placing a small amount of the mail into USPS 'mis-sort containers in the morning before his shift began.'