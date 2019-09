(WIVB)- A good samaritan is to thank for rescuing two people from a boat fire and getting them back to shore.

That’s according to the U.S. Coast guard, which says they and the Buffalo Fire Department responded to the fire on Lake Erie around 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.



Lake Erie Towing was extinguished the fire and towed the boat back to shore, not far from from where this happened near the small boat harbor.