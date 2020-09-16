Two Rochester residents charged with breaking into Batavia gas station

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two Rochester residents are charged in an overnight burglary at the Crosby’s gas station on Clinton Street in Batavia.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, the pair first attempted to gain access to a Kwik Fill gas station in LeRoy by throwing large rocks through the front door around 2:12 a.m. Wednesday.

They weren’t able to gain access, and allegedly broke into the Crosby’s gas station about 15 minutes later by throwing a large paver stone through the front door.

According to the sheriff’s report, the pair were in the process of stealing $3,500 worth of cigarettes when deputies arrived on the scene. They then fled the scene and were apprehended shortly after.

The suspects are alleged to have caused $1,500 worth of damage to the store.

Jennifer D. Abrams, 29, of Locust Street, Rochester, and Tarus O. Fluitt, 47, no known address, Rochester, are charged with third degree burglary, third degree attempted burglary, second and third degree criminal mischief, and two counts of fifth degree criminal mischief. Fluitt is additionally charged with seventh degree possession of a controlled substance.

Abrams was remanded to Genesee County Jail on $10,000 bail and Fluitt is in custody awaiting arraignment.

The sheriff’s office is investigating this incident and others that have happened in recent weeks.