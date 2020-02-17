Two separate families seek community’s help after North Buffalo house fire destroys everything

NORTH BUFFALO (WIVB) – Two separate families from North Buffalo are trying to rebuild after losing everything in a house fire, and they’re asking for the community’s support. Nine people were displaced after last week’s house fire on Sunset street in North Buffalo, including Arien Black. She says this is a situation she never thought she’d be in.

Black lived on the second floor of the apartment, along with her six year-old son, her boyfriend and her boyfriend’s mom. She says everything in the apartment is either destroyed or covered in smoke and ashes. Fire officials told her the fire started in her bedroom and quickly spread through the other rooms in the house and made its way to the downstairs apartment, where a family of five lived. Everyone made it out safely, Black says it’s been a challenge starting over again, and is concerned for the family that also lived here.

“This is just like devastating,” Black said. “I felt more bad for them because they have a bigger family than I have myself and luckily they actually found a place but they actually had to bring their own couches that were inside that they have right now. They had to take them out and use them for like a bed because they don’t have anything.”

Black’s son Aiden wears hearing implants, which she says were one of the few things that weren’t damaged in the house fire.

The American Red Cross helped assist both families at the time of the fire. Black’s family has set up a Gofundme page for anyone who wants to help.