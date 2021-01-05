Two teens charged with murder in Greece killing

GREECE, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two teenagers are charged with murder after a woman was found dead in her home last week just outside Rochester.



One of the teens is the victim’s daughter. Greece Police say 17-year old Hannah Thomas and 16-year old Richard Avila were found in Missouri with the car belonging to 36-year old Ottialia Piros.



Investigators here gave credit to the officers who detained and questioned the two teens until they were ultimately charged.



“A lot of credit goes to this officer down in Missouri. The work he did on this really aided us in our investigation. With that being said when I spoke last week about 30 hours being up, they really were,” said Drew Forsythe, Greece Police Chief.



The chief says the teens are still in Missouri tonight. There’s no word when they would be brought back to New York.

