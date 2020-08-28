Two VA clinics in Erie County to move, effective Sept. 1

(WIVB) – The VA Western New York Healthcare System announced Friday that two of its VA clinics in Erie County will move on Sept. 1.

The Lackawanna VA Clinic is moving to 968 Union Road, West Seneca and the Springville VA Clinic is moving to 231 South Cascade Drive, Suite 107.

The clinics will be under a new contract with STG International Inc.

According to a press release from the VA, previously scheduled appointments will be honored and will be open for business beginning Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

The hours of the clinics are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Veterans are encouraged to call the clinics with new locations to learn about their health benefits.

The number for West Seneca is 716−821−7815 and the number for Springville is 716−592−2409.

