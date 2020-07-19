Two WNY lawmakers trying to get lower auto insurance for first responders

(WIVB) – Two Western New York lawmakers want to lend a helping hand to first responders.

Sen. Tim Kennedy and Assemblywoman Karen McMahon are introducing a new bill that would lower insurance prices for people trained to drive emergency vehicles- including police cars, fire trucks, and ambulances.

The lawmakers say these drivers go through rigorous training that also helps them behind the wheel of their personal vehicles.

Sen. Kennedy calls this a small token of appreciation for their service to the community.