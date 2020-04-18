Two women, dog rescued from Niagara Falls fire believed to have been started by smoking near oxygen tank

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Two women and a dog were rescued from a house fire on 56th Street Friday night that appears to have been caused by smoking near oxygen tanks.

According to police report, the fire broke out around 10 p.m. Friday night in the 100 block of 56th Street.

After assisting a woman who was struggling to get onto the porch from inside the home and getting her to safety, police then re-entered the home to look for the woman’s niece. They located a bedroom door with smoke billowing from it and multiple large oxygen tanks, one of which was activated, just outside of the door.

Niagara Falls firefighters extracted the woman from the residence. She suffered burns to the majority of her body and face, but was alert and breathing.

Both women were taken to ECMC.

A small dog in the house was located and given to a relative.

The fire has been deemed accidental.