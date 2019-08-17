Tyson recalls chicken breast patties after complaints of “extraneous matter”

Tyson Foods is recalling some packages of Weaver fully cooked chicken breast patties with rib meat after consumers reported finding pieces of extraneous material in the product.

Tyson Foods has not received reports of injury or illness related to the product, the company said Thursday in a statement. The U.S. Department of Agriculture classified the recall as a Class I, or high, health risk.

“The material involved was pieces from a mechanical seal or gasket,” a spokesperson for Tyson Foods emailed CBS MoneyWatch. The company declined to specify how many consumers had complained.

The recall impacts 39,078 pounds of the chicken breast patties, which were sent to distribution centers in these states:

Missouri

Massachusetts

Connecticut

New Hampshire

New York

Vermont

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Texas

Virginia

The recall is the latest involving various materials ending up in Tyson’s chicken products.

The company in June recalled about 191,000 pounds of chicken fritters sold across the U.S. after schools complained about pieces of hard plastic in the ready-to-eat products. A month earlier, Tyson expanded a separate recall to include about 11.8 million pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strips over concerns the products may contain pieces of metal.

The most recent recall involves 26-ounce bags of the Weaver-branded chicken produced in January. The bags all bear the plant code P-13456 and the “best if used” by date of January 31, 2020.

Recalled ProductTYSON FOODS INC.

Consumers with questions may call or text Tyson’s consumer relations department toll-free at 855-382-3101, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT.