U.S. Army First Lieutenant and Buffalo native talks returning from Afghanistan

(WIVB)– In the audience at Vice President Pence’s address at Fort Drum on Sunday was First Lieutenant and Buffalo native Lydia Gavner.

She came home from Afghanistan back on Christmas Eve.

Gavner says they were following many of the same COVID-19 prevention measures overseas and that’s helped her readjust at home.

“We quarantined at home for 2 weeks, and then just transitioning back to work, finding our place with the rest of the unit and starting fresh, it’s adjusting but it’s been good.” First Lieutenant Lydia Gavner, Buffalo, N.Y. Native

Gavner tells us it was exciting to see the Vice President in person and show her support for the country.

See what First Lieutenant Lydia Gavner had to say about the Buffalo Bills: