U.S. Canada border restrictions extended until July 21

(WIVB)–Canada and the US have agreed to extend their agreement to keep the border closed to non-essential travel for another 30 days.



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the agreement has been extended to July 21st.

The border has been closed since March because of the pandemic.

Trudeau says leaders know what they’re doing and have the citizens best interest at heart.



“This is an important decision that will keep people in both of our countries safe.”

Americans returning to the U.S. And Canadians returning to Canada are allowed to cross the border.

You’re also allowed to cross into Canada if you have family in the country, but you will have to quarantine for two weeks.