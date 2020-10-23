U.S. Census Bureau concludes field operations, said it’s now focused on meeting final deadline

FILE – This Sunday, April 5, 2020, file photo shows an envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. On Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court stopped the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident from continuing through the end of October. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- After the 2020 Census deadline was challenged in federal court, the U.S. Census Bureau’s said it has finished collecting data. Nearly 100% of all addresses have been accounted for, it said four days after the collection deadline on October 19.

Earlier in the year, the Census Bureau extended the deadline to October 31, allowing extra time due to coronavirus restrictions. They then pulled the deadline back to September 30 in order to have the final count ready by December 31, they said.

The September 30 deadline was challenged in federal court and a Florida judge said counting must continue through the end of October. On October 13, the Supreme Court said field operations could end on October 15.

In spite of the tumult surrounding its deadline, the Census Bureau said compared to the 2010 Census self-response rate of 66.5%, the self-response rate for this year’s census was slightly better at 67%.

“America stepped up and answered the call: shape your future by responding to the 2020 Census,” said Director of the Census Bureau, Dr. Steven Dillingham. “Generally, better data comes from self-response, but after a decade of global decline in census and survey participation along with the challenges presented to communities by COVID-19, we had not expected to exceed the 2010 self-response rate. That we did is a testament to the American people, our nearly 400,000 national and community partners, and very importantly our staff.”

