U.S. Census takers have started going door-to-door- here’s what to expect

(WIVB) – Across the country, 64 percent of U.S. households have self-responded to the U.S. Census, utilizing the online, phone, or mail-in options.

In Buffalo, the self-response rate is only 51 percent, compared to the 2010 Census rate of 63.7 percent.

U.S. Census takers have started going- door-to-door across the nation this month to help people who haven’t yet responded to the Census.

The door-knocking process is 62 percent complete for the Buffalo area, which includes Erie and Niagara County, director for the Census Bureau’s New York Regional Office Jeff Behler said Friday.

Census takers who come to your door will have a badge or photo ID with a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date. They will have a mask on, a bag with a Census Bureau logo, and a smartphone to take in data.

The Census takes about five to ten minutes to complete, Behler said.

Questions include information like how many people are staying at your residence, the type of residence, age, race, and ethnicity.

Census takers don’t ask about citizenship, bank account or credit card information, or social security numbers, Behler said.

Census takers will be observing social distancing and wearing masks, and don’t need to come into your home, Behler added.

The data you provide for the Census is also secure, he said.

“There’s a federal law that protects every piece of data we collect,” Behler said. “Under that law, local law enforcement, state, and federal law enforcement agencies can never access our data for any person.”

The U.S. Census data affects representation- states’ number of seats in the electoral college and redistricting at the state level, as well as helping businesses decide where they want to go to.

The Census data also informs federal funding, for everything from infrastructure to child lunch programs to healthcare funding.

“We’ve seen the strain on our healthcare system as a result of COVID-19,” Behler said. “What an easy way to support healthcare professionals than by filling out your Census data- money for supplies, hospitals, emergency personnel is all based off of formulas using Census data.”

The deadline to self-respond to the U.S. Census is September 30.

You can fill it out online, by phone (multiple languages available), or by mailing in the Census document that was sent to you.