ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) -- The National Buffalo Wing Festival is set to take place Saturday and Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Twenty tons of wings will be used for this weekend's event.

The last time the National Buffalo Wing Festival took place was in 2019 at Sahlen Field, they took a year off for COVID. Festival officials say there are not only tons of wings, but there’s tons of space for social distancing.