Dartmouth announces new sexual misconduct policy

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Dartmouth College says its new unified policy on sexual misconduct for faculty, students and staff will provide clarity and consistency across the Ivy League campus.

The new policy that has been in development for months was announced publicly Tuesday. It comes a week after the college said it would pay $14 million to settle a federal lawsuit accusing it of ignoring years of sexual harassment and assault by former psychology department professors.

The policy, which takes effect Sept. 1, prohibits sexual harassment, assault and exploitation; relationship and interpersonal violence, stalking and other behavior. It also prohibits retaliation against those who report such conduct, and sets up both formal and informal resolution procedures.

The college also has been reviewing all academic departments and taking other measures meant to create an environment free from the abuse of power.