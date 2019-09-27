Jury pool of 300 to be questioned in newspaper shooting case

HOLD FOR STORY FILE – This June 28, 2018, file photo provided by the Anne Arundel Police shows Jarrod Ramos in Annapolis, Md. Ramos who is charged with five counts of first-degree murder in a shooting at a newspaper has pled not guilty and not criminally responsible. A pool of 300 potential jurors will be in a Maryland court on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, to answer questions about the mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper that killed five people last year. (Anne Arundel Police via AP, File)

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A pool of 300 potential jurors will be in a Maryland court to answer questions about the mass shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper that killed five people last year.

The potential jurors will be in court Friday in Annapolis, Maryland.

The judge is using a questionnaire approach at the start of a lengthy process to pick the jury in the case against Jarrod Ramos. He is charged with five counts of first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty and not criminally responsible.

Legal experts say the questionnaire will aid the process by helping to find people early on who can’t serve on the jury due to biases in a highly publicized case in a small community.

Judge Laura Ripken has scheduled three days of jury selection beginning Oct. 30.