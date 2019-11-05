Maryland police: Man fatally stabbed over Popeyes sandwich

In this Aug. 22, 2019, photo, a chicken sandwich is seen at a Popeyes as guests wait in line, in Kyle, Texas. Police in Maryland say a man fatally stabbed another customer outside a Popeyes restaurant in a fight over the recently rereleased chicken sandwich. Police in Maryland say a man fatally stabbed another customer at a Popeyes restaurant in a fight over the recently rereleased chicken sandwich. A Prince George’s County police spokeswoman told news outlets the two men were waiting in line at an Oxon Hill Popeye’s Monday night, Nov. 4, 2019, when one of the men accused the other of cutting in front of him in a line specifically for ordering sandwiches. Police say the fight spilled outside where a 28-year-old was fatally stabbed. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Police are calling on a suspect to surrender in a fatal stabbing over a chicken sandwich at a Popeyes restaurant in Maryland.

One man accused the other of cutting in front of him in the chicken sandwich line at an Oxon Hill Popeyes on Monday night, Prince George’s County police spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan told news outlets. Their fight then spilled outside where one of the men stabbed the other.

Police said the 28-year-old victim was from the Washington area. He died less than an hour later at a hospital. The suspect remains at large. Neither man has been publicly identified.

Popeyes resumed selling its chicken sandwich on Sunday. It was first released in August, and the chain credited popular demand to its supply selling out that month. Marketing around the sandwich has built a frenzy that’s causing long lines and waits at the chain’s restaurants.