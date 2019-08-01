Report: Driver in crash that killed 7 bikers was on drugs

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A federal inspection report says the driver involved in a crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire was on drugs and reached for a beverage just before colliding with a group of bikers.

The Boston Globe reports that the document it obtained found Volodymyr Zhukovskyy tested positive for an unspecified drug when his pickup truck crossed the center yellow line and crashed into motorcyclists . The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration report says Zhukovskyy also admitted that he reached for a drink just before the crash. The Globe did not say what kind of drink.

Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, has pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide. The seven who died were members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club.

A phone message seeking comment was left with a lawyer for Zhukovskyy.