U.S. House passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony

WASHINGTON (CNN Newsource) — United States House lawmakers have passed a bill that makes animal cruelty a federal felony.

The so-called “Pact Act” specifically bans crushing, burning, drowning and impaling animals among other things.

It would also allow officials to go after suspected animal abusers who cross state lines.

But according to its co-sponsor, Republican Congressman Vern Buchanan, it would also close a big loophole.

His office says the bill would specifically ban animal cruelty recorded on video.

Previous laws have de-legalized creating and selling those videos, but not the acts of cruelty in them.

Another co-sponsor of the bill, Democrat Ted Deutch, says the legislation sends a clear message that our society does not accept animal cruelty.

Violations of the bill could lead to prison for up to seven years.