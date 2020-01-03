U.S. Marine Canine Handler reunited with his Military Working Dog Enzo

The wait was finally over for local Marine, Joe Stasico. He’s been separated from his military work dog, Enzo, for about three years and on Friday the two were reunited at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.



The duo spent months together in Kuwait and now that Enzo is retired, he gets to join Stasico at his Orchard Park home.



“I think he has a lot going on right now. I’m just happy to see him,” said Stasico.



Stasico plans on making sure that Enzo will spend lots of time getting eating snacks, steak and some Rest and Relaxation.