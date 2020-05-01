U.S. Postal Service is extending Hold Mail requests until May 30

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 18: U.S. Postal Service mail vehicles sit in a parking lot at a mail distribution center on February 18, 2015 in San Francisco, California. The Postal Service is looking to replace their aging fleet of mail delivery vehicles as their current trucks are becoming too small to meet the needs of their growing package delivery from large e-commerce vendors. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(WIVB) – The U.S. Postal Service WNY District has suspended its 30-day time frame for Hold Mail and has extended all Hold Mail requests until May 30 to make it easier for customers who are currently displaced due to COVID-19.

“Business and residential customers can rest assured knowing their mail and packages will be held safely at their local Post Office until that date,” the postal service said in a Friday press release.

On or before May 30, customers can either pick up accumulated mail at their Post Office with proper identification or request re-delivery.

Customers who need their mail held beyond May 30 will be able to utilize a two-week grace period that the Postal Service will institute starting June 1. Customers can contact their local Post Office at that time to make arrangements to have their mail held longer.

The Postal Service will revert back to its normal 30-day mail hold policy on June 15.

Customers with questions regarding hold mail requests can contact the Postal Service at 1-800-ASK-USPS (275-8777).