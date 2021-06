(WIVB) – U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is pushing to remove toxic chemicals from the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station.

She’s introduced a bill that would add $10 billion to protect military communities from these chemicals.

Sen. Gillibrand says there is a clear link between firefighting foam used on military bases and dangerous chemicals being found in nearby drinking water.

She says this bill would clean up the bases with the highest levels of contamination.