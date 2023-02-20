President Biden made a surprise stop in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and bringing word of new aid, as the nation prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

“It’s good to be back in Kyiv,” said Biden, who sported a tie in Ukraine’s colors, blue and yellow. It is Biden’s eighth visit to the city.

Ambassador Bridget Brink greeted him on arrival, and Zelensky and Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, welcomed Biden as he arrived at Mariinsky Palace just after 8:30 a.m. local time.

As the leaders headed into a bilateral meeting, Biden noted the reason behind the unannounced stop: “I thought it was critical that there not be any doubt, none whatsoever, about U.S. support for Ukraine in the war.”

He noted that while some in Congress have called for a deceleration of aid to Ukraine, there is broad support for the nation’s cause. “It’s not just about freedom in Ukraine … It’s about freedom of democracy at large.”

In joint remarks with Zelensky at the palace, Biden said more aid would be sent to Ukraine, with details coming later Monday. The package will also include military equipment.

“Russia’s aim was to wipe Ukraine off the map,” Biden said. “Putin’s war of conquest is failing.”

Zelensky thanked Biden for his leadership and Americans for their support from the start of the war.

He said discussion is ongoing on the U.S. sending long-range missiles to Ukraine. Noting the aid package Biden announced, Zelensky said the moment stood as a “clear signal that Russia’s attempts of relaunch will have no chance.”

“This conversation brings us closer to the victory,” Zelensky said. “Today our negotiations were very fruitful …They were very important and crucial.”

Biden told Zelenksy of Americans’ “unwavering support for the nation’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“So many have kept the Ukrainian people, particularly women and children, in their prayers,” Biden said. “They can’t fathom the idea of the shelling of everything from orphanages to schools to the like. It’s barbaric.”

After almost two hours at the palace, the leaders traveled a short distance to St. Michael’s Gold-Domed Cathedral in central Kyiv, where they took a walk around the complex, a symbol of Ukrainian resistance.

The cathedral’s sky-blue and golden buildings gave shelter in 2013 to pro-Western protesters under a president backed by Russia.

–Developing