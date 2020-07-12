Heinz kit turns ketchup, mayo into frozen treats (Yum?)

(CNN News source)_Chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and ketchup? Your Neapolitan treat could get a new twist if you are brave enough.

Heinz launched “Do-it-yourself” ice cream kits in Britain this month. The condiment flavored cold treats coincide with national ice cream month in the UK.

For about 17 dollars, the kit provides everything needed to whip up the frozen dessert including sauce, recipe card, and scooper.

The milk, that’s the one thing not included. As for the flavor options, ketchup, mayonnaise, BBQ sauce, and salad cream.

We’re going to stick with rocky road and cookie dough. Which is probably good since Heinz does not plan to sell the kits in the U.S.

Although the recipes are on the company’s UK website.