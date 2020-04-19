Police: At least 10 killed in shooting rampage in Canada

ENFIELD, Nova Scotia (AP) — Canadian police say at least 10 people are dead after a shooting rampage across the province of Nova Scotia. The suspect died after the rampage.

The suspect in the active shooter investigation was arrested Sunday at a gas station after the rampage victims including a dead police officer. Another officer was injured.

A man identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman was found by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police at the Enfield, Nova Scotia, northwest of downtown Halifax.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.