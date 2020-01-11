Two US troops killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) – Two U.S. service members were killed and two others injured when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said in a statement Saturday.

In keeping with defense department rules, the U.S. military did not identify the service members. More than 2,400 U.S. service members have been killed in Afghanistan.

Last year was one of the deadliest even as the United States engaged in peace talks with the Taliban insurgents, who immediately took responsibility for the roadside explosion

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)