ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is expected to be discharged on Saturday from the Rome hospital where he is being treated for bronchitis, the Vatican said.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a written statement on Friday that the pope’s recovery has been “normal” and that he ate a pizza Thursday for dinner.

Francis, 86, was hospitalized on Wednesday at Gemelli Polyclinic, where doctors said the pontiff was receiving antibiotics intravenously to treat his bronchitis.

The hospitalization came four days before Palm Sunday, the start of Holy Week.