UAW members ratify new GM contract ending strike

DETROIT (WIVB)–The longest national automotive strike in nearly 50 years is coming to an end.

According to the UAW, General Motors members ratified the 2019 collective bargaining agreement.

“General Motors members have spoken,” said Terry Dittes, UAW Vice President and Director of the UAW-GM Department. “We are all so incredibly proud of UAW-GM members who captured the hearts and minds of a nation. Their sacrifice and courageous stand addressed the two-tier wages structure and permanent temporary worker classification that has plagued working-class Americans.”

With ratification, workers will report to work as instructed by GM.

Included in the contract is:

Economic package of an $11,000 per member signing bonus

Performance bonuses

Two 3% annual raises

Two 4% lump sum payments

holding the line on health care costs

UAW President Gary Jones thanks members families and local communities for the support.

“Our members not only joined together in solidarity but felt the support of their whole community throughout this important stand,” Jones said.