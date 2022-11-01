BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Winners of five in a row and the lone team unbeaten team in Mid-American Conference football play, University at Buffalo is one victory away from the requirement for a bowl game invitation heading into Tuesday night’s game at Ohio.

The Bulls (5-3, 4-0) lead the Bobcats (5-3, 3-1) in the MAC East standings, but would fall back into second with a loss in the game kicking off at 7:30 p.m. and televised nationally on ESPN2.

Pedan Stadium in Athens, Ohio has traditionally been a tough place for UB to win. The Bulls are 1-10 there since joining the MAC in 1999, with the lone win coming as part of the 2008 championship season.

That was the first year UB played in a bowl game. With a sixth win this season, the Bulls would become postseason eligible for the seventh time, and fifth in six years.

Seeking to win six straight in a season for the second time in the program’s modern era, UB is coming off a thrilling comeback victory against MAC West leader Toledo. The Bulls trailed by 17 points going into the fourth quarter and scored 24 unanswered to win 37-27.

UB has yet to allow a point in the fourth quarter during its five-game win streak, while scoring 48 in the final frame.

Three of UB’s five wins have come away on the road, and this is the sixth time in nine weeks that the Bulls are playing away from home. They travel to Central Michigan next Wednesday night before closing the regular season with two Saturday games at UB Stadium against Akron and Kent State.