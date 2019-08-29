UB Bulls fans enjoy tailgating activities ahead of season opener







BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The UB Bulls fans say they have high hopes for the upcoming season. The Bulls are coming off a school record 10-win season.

West Seneca native, Matt Myers is one of the Bulls newest members on the team. He’ll be starting as quarterback for the Bulls. News 4 caught up with Matt’s mom Patt Myers while she was tailgating before the big game.

She says she’s looking forward to watching her son start.

“We’re very proud of him he’s works very hard as well as all the other boys on the team,” she said. “They’re very excited about this football season.”

UB Athletic Director Mark Alnutt calling him a hometown hero. “We are excited for his era to begin and there are going to be others that step up as well,” he said.

Fans wasted no time getting in on the tailgating action.. Stampede Square opened at 4. There were food trucks, games and some music from country music star Raelynn.

Kick off against the Bulls and Robert Morris is at 7.





