CLEVELAND (WIVB) – UB struggled out of the gates against Western Michigan in the quarterfinals of the Mid American Conference Women’s basketball tournament. They only had two baskets through the first media timeout with less than five minutes to go in the first quarter. After trailing 8-4 in the early going, the Bulls woke up and stampeded through the Broncos to pick up the win in the opening round.

“It was just us taking the first wind,” guard Dyaisha Fair said of the first start. “The first few minutes of the game we were just getting a feel for it.”

At the media timeout, head coach Felisha Legette-Jack asked her team a simple question.

“What’s the park you grew up in?” coach Legette-Jack said. “I asked them that question right at that time out and they told me the parks that they came from. I said take it to the park because if you don’t win in the park, you may not get back on the court.”

It seemed to work, as they stepped up from there and pulled away for the 63-49 win. Their defense was the key. They scored 20 points off turnovers, created 11 points off the fast break, and even forced several shot clock violations from CMU.

“The key was because we weren’t shooting well so as coach Jack said it came from our defense,” Fair said. “We had to do better on defense for our offense to come.”

“We know that we have each other‘s backs so it gives us the opportunity to go into passing lanes, go for steals,” forward Loren Christie said. “[Guard] Georgia [Wooley] is able to press up the floor because she knows if she does get beat, the guards got her, we’ve got the guards too so that gives us a lot of confidence and we just turned those turnovers into points.”

Fair once again led the team in points with 17. Dominique Camp and Jazmine Young each had 10 points. The women face #3 seed Akron at 12:30 on Friday.