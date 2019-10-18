UB Dental offering free dental care to local veterans in honor of Veterans Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–UB Dental will offer free dental screenings, cleanings, extractions, restorations, and denture repairs to WNY veterans in honor of Veterans Day.

The School of Dental Medicine is hosting the fifth annual Dentistry Smiles on Veterans on Saturday, November 9, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the UB Dental Clinic in Squire Hall on South Campus.

According to UB, the partnership between the school, the New York State Dental Association, the New York State Dental Foundation, and the Eighth District Dental Society will provide dental care to nearly 200 WNY veterans.

To schedule a visit, call 716-829-2789. All veterans are welcome.