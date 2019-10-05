UB Football Falls To Ohio In OT 21-20

The University at Buffalo football team dropped a heartbreaker to Ohio 21-20 on Saturday to fall to 0-2 in the MAC.

The Bulls opened up the game with a 64 yard drive, which featured a 61 yard run from running back Jaret Patterson. However, freshman Jackson Baltar would miss a 24 yard field goal, and the game would stay scoreless.

UB would find the endzone on their second drive of the game, when backup quarterback Kyle Vantrease would lead a 15 play, 90 yard drive capped off with a four yard touchdown on 4th and 3 to Dominic Johnson. Johnson was part of the quarterback competition for the Bulls over the summer before making the switch to wide receiver.

Buffalo’s defense allowed just 83 total yards in the first half, as they led the Bobcats 7-0 at the half.

Ohio would come out in the second quarter and even the score on their first drive with a 5 yard touchdown from quarterback Nathan Rourke. It would be a battle of the turnovers the next few drives, as the Bulls and the Bobcats both gave the ball back to their opponent.

One play after the fumble, Vantrease would find Antonio Nunn on the first play of the drive for a 34 yard touchdown. The Bills would take the 14-7 lead in the early minutes of the 4th quarter.

The Bobcats would answer close to four minutes later when O’Shaan Allison punched it into the end zone to tie the game 14-14. Late in the quarter, both teams would miss field goals on back to back drives. The Bulls had a chance to take the lead, but Baltar would miss the 46 yard kick.

UB struck first in overtime as Vantrease ran a quarterback keeper to put the Bulls up 20-14. The extra point would be no good. Ohio marched down the field and Allison would find the end zone once again. The Bobcats kicked the extra point to walk off victorious 21-20.

The Bulls fall to 2-4 on the season, and 0-2 in MAC play. Buffalo has a week off for the bye. The Bulls travel to face Akron Saturday, October 19.