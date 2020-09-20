UB graduate dies from coronavirus

(WIVB)–A recent graduate from the U.B. school of medicine has died, after a long fight with coronavirus.

Syracuse native doctor Adeline Fagan left New York last year, to work at a hospital in Houston.It’s believed that’s where she contracted COVID-19.



Fagan was eventually put on a ventilator and a machine to oxygenate her blood and help her lungs can heal. She was making progress until she suffered complications Friday night.

Doctors tried to save her, but she did not survive the emergency surgery.