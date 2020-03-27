UB medical student has tested positive for COVID-19

(WIVB) – The University of Buffalo has announced that a medical student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The student is self-isolating at their off-campus residence.

A close family member of the person, who is also a student at UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, is also under quarantine at their off-campus residence awaiting testing.

Michael E. Cain, vice president for health sciences and dean of the Jacobs School urged students in a memo to practice social distancing and take other safety precautions, like frequent hand-washing.

“In light of this news, all of us should be mindful of the need to self-monitor our health closely for the next 14 days by checking our temperature twice daily and monitoring for cough and/or shortness of breath,” Cain said.