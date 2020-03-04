UB men win on senior night

UB Men’s hoops entered Tuesday night’s game in the 4th spot of the MAC Conference. With a 75-69 win over Miami the Bulls moved one step closer towards a bye in the MAC tournament next week in Cleveland.



It was also senior night at Alumni Arena as head coach Jim Whitesell and the team celebrated the veterans who continue to carry this squad. From the get go the Bulls took the lead and carried that swag into the duration of the game. Although it was mostly a team effort as far as the scorecard would show, junior guard Jayvon Graves scored a few important buckets towards the final few minutes to put separation between Miami and Buffalo. Graves finished with a team high 15 points.



Next up UB travels to Bowling Green on Friday to close out the regular season.