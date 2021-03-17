UB planning to have in-person, outdoor commencement ceremonies this spring

(WIVB) – The University at Buffalo is planning on holding in-person, outdoor commencement ceremonies this spring.

A total of 17 commencement ceremonies will be held over three weeks from April 30 to May 16 at UB Stadium and another outdoor space on UB’s North Campus, which will be named later.

Mandatory mask-wearing, physical distancing, and compliance with the university’s weekly testing requirement will be in effect for all students, faculty, and staff.

According to a press release from the university, under current state guidelines on the size of gatherings, seating capacity within UB Stadium will be 2,900. Under normal conditions, the capacity is 29,000. UB’s second outdoor venue is expected to seat about 500, in accordance with state guidelines.

A decision on guests will be determined by UB at a later date, but all ceremonies will be live-streamed.

UB is still planning on offering on-campus, in-person celebrations for the class of 2020 at a later date. The class of 2020 had virtual commencement ceremonies last spring at the onset of the pandemic.