BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police are trying to solve two thefts that occurred on UB’s South Campus.

During both incidents, which occurred on August 12 and 21, University police say the suspect entered an unlocked office and took property.

The suspect is believed to be a high school or college-aged male.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to call police at (716) 645-2222 and refer to case number 19-013172.