UB President says university is strong in State of the University address

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)–UB’s President says the state of the university is strong with the future looking even brighter.

This morning Dr. Satish Tripathi delivered his 8th annual State of the University address on the North Campus in Amherst.

The school has transformed over the past 15 years, under its strategic plan known as UB 2020. That plan looks to make UB a top school for education and research and to have a positive effect on the community.

Dr. Tripathi says the community recognizes how valuable UB graduates are to them.

“Existing businesses seek out our graduates, and new companies are established in Western New York because of our graduates. We know because as a result of our cooperation with our health care partners, our communities are healthy. We know because both the MAC and the NCAA recognize us for an inclusive environment in athletics, on campus and in the community,” Tripathi said.