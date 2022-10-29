BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul and Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado are campaigning across the state this weekend.
To talk more about the elections and early voting, University at Buffalo political science professor Shawn Donahue joined News 4 at 6. View the full segment above.
